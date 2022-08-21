When Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra talked about his relationship with Masaba Gupta: 'At first she was concerned..'

Neena Gupta welcomed her daughter Masaba Gupta in 1989 with her then boyfriend, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Since, Vivian was already married, she raised Masaba alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. In an old interview, Vivek opened up about the bond he shared with Masaba. Also Read: Exclusive: Barkha Singh reveals why people have been saying to her 'Wow, what a bi*** you are'

Neena and Masaba have appeared together in both seasons of Masaba Masaba on Netflix. The first season of the show was released in 2020 and the second season released last month.

In an old interview with ETimes, Vivek talked about his bond with Masaba, "With Masaba, it’s excellent. These days she is taking a lot of my time as we discuss work. I help and advise her and that shows she trusts me. And I too have equal trust on her,” he said. He added that when they got married Masaba was a teenager. “We went out for four-five years before tying the knot. And while Masaba was a little concerned in the first few days, she took to me. I am a very likable guy,” he said.

Neena made her acting debut with Saath Saath in1982. She later acted in films such as Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti, and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda. Neena also bagged several international projects such as The Deceivers, In Custody, and Cotton Mary, as well as popular TV shows like Mirza Ghalib and Saans. She will be seen next in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and will also star actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Neena was previously married to Amlan Kusum Ghose while she was completing her graduation but they got divorced later. She was later engaged to Pandit Jasraj's son Shaarangdev but they called it off later. In the late 1980s she got into a relationship with Vivian and welcomed Masaba Gupta. She is married to Vivek since 2008.

