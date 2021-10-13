When Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were gifted stones by gatecrashers at their wedding

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor married in 1980, after years of courtship. The actors were engaged when she was filming Yaarana with Amitabh Bachchan and eventually tied the knot.

While a few of their wedding pictures have been shared by fan accounts on social media platforms, Neetu had once opened up about her ceremony in an interview, revealing that she and Rishi received a box of stones as wedding gifts.

Speaking with Rediff in 2003, Neetu said, “There were so many gatecrashers at the reception. They were dressed well and were carrying packed gift boxes. The security men let them in thinking they were guests. Later, we found stones in the gift boxes.”

The sangeet and other ceremonies took place at the RK house whereas the wedding ceremony took place at the Golf course in Chembur. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan performed her wedding. Neetu also revealed that she and Rishi fainted on their wedding day.

“I fainted at my wedding and so did my husband [Rishi Kapoor]. My lehenga was too heavy. Plus, there were too many people. It was too much for me to handle. My husband fainted because he couldn't take the crowd. He fainted just before he was to climb on the ghodi [climbing the horse],” she added.

Rishi died in April 2020. He battled cancer for two years before he lost the fight. At the time of his death, the Kapoor family issued a statement that read: “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

