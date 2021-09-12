When Prachi Desai flew to another country to surprise 'someone', realised he lied to her: 'I holidayed alone'

Actor Prachi Desai had once revealed she flew to another country to surprise the person she was dating only to find out that the person lied to her. Prachi ended up holidaying alone instead of telling the person that she had travelled to the nation for him.

As Prachi Desai rings in her 33rd birthday, here's revisiting the incident. In an interview with a magazine, Prachi not only opened up about the situation but also described the kind of person she is in a relationship.

Speaking with Filmfare, Prachi had said, “I’ve flown across countries for someone. When I had spoken to ‘him’ on the phone, he said he was in a particular country. I believed him and flew across to give him a surprise. But when I reached there, I realised that he had lied. He was not there! I made the most of it and holidayed alone. That’s how you cope with it, you give yourself a good time."

When asked if she had confronted the person, she had said, “I’m not the kind who will stalk you. I drive a person crazy just by ignoring them. He had absolutely no idea why I was giving him the silent treatment because he had no idea I had flown there. It worked wonderfully. I’m a practical person. Even though I’m sensitive, I can’t dwell on situations and let them affect me. I deal with things internally. People around me won’t even know what’s going on. I’ll never create a scene. Maybe after some time has passed, I’ll tell them off in a civil manner. It can be a little unhealthy at times but that’s how I deal with it.”

Prachi started her television career as the lead of Kasam Se, on Zee TV. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Rock On!! She has also featured in films such as Life Partner (2009), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Bol Bachchan (2012), I, Me Aur Main (2013), Azhar (2016) and Rock On 2 (2016).

