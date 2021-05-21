Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Prachi Desai recalls being 'disrespected' by prominent directors: 'They wanted me to be hot'
Prachi Desai at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish awards. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
bollywood

Prachi Desai recalls being 'disrespected' by prominent directors: 'They wanted me to be hot'

  • Talking about the sexist nature of the film industry, Prachi Desai has said that for the longest time, all that she'd be asked to do was to focus on being 'hot'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Actor Prachi Desai, who transitioned to movies after a successful career in television, has spoken about being disrespected by prominent directors and turning down sexist films.

She said that for the longest time, all that she'd be asked to do was to focus on being 'hot'. She said that because of her refusal to take on thankless roles, a negative impression of her was formed in the film industry.

"I have never wanted to work in films that are sexist. And in this industry, I have fought with this notion for a long time. All that people wanted me to be was 'hot'," Prachi told a leading daily. "The feedback I got from several male producers and directors was that I had to work on being hot. So, I picked less work and I chose to stay away. I said no to some big, but very sexist films."

Recalling how she was treated by some 'prominent directors', Prachi said that they were not used to being turned down. She said that often, she would be asked to sign on to a project without a script or a narration. "I could not possibly give the nod to a film like that. I dealt with this for two years before deciding to not put up with it anymore. The notion that others developed was that I was not interested. Word spread, and some people merely on hearsay didn’t approach me," she said.

Also read: Prachi Desai shares casting couch experience, says it was a ‘big film’ and director called her even after she said no

Prachi made her television debut with Kasam Se. She made her film debut with Rock On!!. The actor has appeared in films such as Life Partner, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan, and I, Me Aur Main. Her latest release was Silence... Can You Hear It?.

prachi desai bol bachchan once upon a time in mumbaai + 1 more

