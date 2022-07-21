When Priyanka Chopra said she slapped a man who held her arms to click pics: 'I grabbed his collar and...'

Actor Priyanka Chopra revealed in an old interview that she once slapped a fan. She said the incident happened when she was shooting for Anjaana Anjaani. Priyanka was last seen in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections, which was released last year. Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra said she was ‘extremely offended' by Mallika Sherawat’s comment

In 2015, during the trailer launch of her film Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka recalled the time when a man held her hand and started asking for pictures. She said, "I slap a lot. Once a fan misbehaved with me. I don't know if he was a fan. I came out of my trailer when I was shooting for Anjaana Anjaani. He just came and held my arms. I am very good with taking pictures and everything but I don't like being touched physically. So, he just held my hand and started asking for pictures. I got really scared. So, I grabbed his collar and slapped him. Then I got so scared that I ran away."

Priyanka's film Anjaana Anjaani was released in 2010. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Zayed Khan. The film was shot in various locations in New York City, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including It's All Coming Back To Me. The film will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The film is based on the 2016 German movie SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth. It will also star Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also feature in the series Citadel by Russo Brothers. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and also stars Richard Madden. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

