When Priyanka Chopra spoke about feeling 'utterly insignificant': 'I hadn’t done enough for anyone in life...'

Priyanka Chopra has been photographed at various high profile events in the past few days – from attending a star-studded party in Los Angeles with Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and other Hollywood celebs to watching husband-singer Nick Jonas' band Jonas Brothers get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recently, Priyanka also made headlines after she spoke about daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' birth in a new interview. Today, Priyanka is one of the most famous Indian actors, who is known the world over. However, in an old interview, the actor had spoken about feeling 'utterly insignificant'. Also read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is adorable, fans are overjoyed to see her face for the first time. See pics

After Priyanka was crowned Miss World 2000, she joined films and made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). In a 2004 interview, Priyanka Chopra had spoken about a film's shoot near Manali in 'freezing 3 degree Celsius', where she saw an old man take off his woollen cap and wrap it around a child, who was likely unwell, as they crossed a river on a mule. Priyanka said the incident made her feel she 'hadn’t done enough for anyone in life'.

"I was shooting at the Rohtang Pass near Manali recently and I was standing on this one peak all by myself. Around me was an expanse of land that seemed endless, a grandeur I’d never seen before. I looked below and saw a river. A 70 plus man was trying to cross it along with a child on a mule. The boy was coughing and sneezing, I guessed he was unwell. Next, I saw the old man take off his own woollen cape and wrap the child in it. It was freezing 3 degree Celsius but the man braved the cold just so he could keep the boy warm. Watching this scene made me feel utterly insignificant. At that point I felt I hadn’t done enough for anyone in life," Priyanka told Filmfare in 2004.

She had further said, "We are such a small part of the universe and yet we like to play God. Also, we are constantly harping about I, me and myself. That’s so sad. We need to really go out there and do our bit."

Priyanka's upcoming projects include Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Prime Video’s upcoming series Citadel with Russo Brothers. She will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the show that is billed as an 'action-packed spy series' that spans the globe, and is designed to launch spinoff series set in countries such as India, Spain and Mexico.

