When Priyanka Chopra said she was ‘extremely offended' by Mallika Sherawat’s comment

During a 2013 interview with an international magazine, Mallika Sherawat called India ‘regressive’ and ‘depressing’. Mallika's statement left Priyanka Chopra offended. Priyanka said Mallika's statement was really ‘upsetting’ and that she shouldn't have said such things about India on an international platform. Also Read: Mallika Sherawat says Bollywood actresses lie about never giving auditions

In 2013, during a Variety interview, Mallika Sherawat said, “So when I enjoy the social freedom in America and go back to India, which is so regressive for women, it's depressing. As an independent woman, it's really depressing.”

During a 2013 UNICEF event Priyanka Chopra reacted to Mallika's comment and said, “I think we are a progressive nation. I disagree that we are a regressive nation. We are all sitting here and talking about educating the girl child, taking our country forward. I think it's a misrepresentation of what our great nation is on the world platform.”

She added, “Calling India a regressive nation for women on an international platform. It was something of which I felt extremely offended by. When it comes to Mallika's statements, I think they were very callous and I don't agree with her. It was upsetting for me as a woman. It was upsetting for me as a girl who comes from India. I think it was extreme misrepresentation of our nation. I don't think it's fair."

Priyanka recently wrapped up a schedule for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video web-series Citadel. She also has Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Mallika Sherawat is currently promoting her upcoming film RK, which also stars actor Rajat Kapoor. The film will release on July 22. Recently in an interview with Mashable India, Mallika also revealed that she is shooting for a web-series with Mirzapur's director Gurmeet Singh.

