When R Madhavan said he was 'definitely attracted' to Bipasha Basu: 'She is exotically beautiful'

Actors R Madhavan and Bipasha Basu appeared together in 2012 film Jodi Breakers. While promoting the film in the same year, Madhavan talked about his on screen chemistry with Bipasha and said that he was ‘definitely attracted’ to her. Also Read: R Madhavan reacts after fan shares videos of Kolkata theatre stopping Rocketry: The Nambi Effect screening

In a 2012 interview with PTI, R Madhavan said, "Whenever you have chemistry on-screen, then you have to be very attracted to the person. And I am definitely attracted to Bipasha as a person. She is phenomenal and if you don't have that chemistry, then it is difficult to portray the romance on screen. She is exotically beautiful, charming. I did not know how our relationship would be on the sets. She never made me realise how big a star she is."

Bipasha Basu tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016, after they met on the sets of Alone in 2015. She previously dated actor John Abraham for 10 years but they parted ways in 2011. Bipasha was last seen in MX Player's web-series Dangerous in 2020. The show also starred Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora.

Madhavan recently celebrated 23rd marriage anniversary with his wife Sarita Birje. Sharing a bunch of their pictures, Madhavan wrote, “How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started… Happy anniversary wifey.”

Madhavan and Sarita welcomed son Vedaant Madhavan in 2005. Vedaant recently made headlines after he broke a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. Also Read: R Madhavan says ‘never say never’ as son Vedaant Madhavan breaks national junior swimming record. Watch

Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which was released on July 1. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya had cameos in the film. Rocketry was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

