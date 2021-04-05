Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Ranbir Kapoor snapped at Anushka Sharma for slapping him during a scene: 'I told you not to do it'
bollywood

When Ranbir Kapoor snapped at Anushka Sharma for slapping him during a scene: 'I told you not to do it'

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have spoken about their friendship, but did you know that he once snapped at her for actually slapping him while filming a scene for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil?
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma on the set of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Frequent co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have often spoken about their buddy bond, but did you know that Ranbir actually got upset with her on the sets of their film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil once?

The incident was documented in a behind-the-scenes video, in which the two actors spoke about their equation. But the video also showed a moment in which Ranbir snapped at Anushka for slapping him multiple times during a scene.

Seeing that Ranbir was upset, Anushka apologised and approached him. "There is a limit to it," he said. "I told you not to do it, it's not a joke." Anushka replied, "Did I do it on purpose? Are you really upset?" Ranbir, applying a tissue to his face, said, "Yeah, of course, you're hitting hard."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Madhuri goes snorkelling and binges on 'cheat meal' in the Maldives, see new pic

Vicky Kaushal tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Bhumi tests Covid-19 positive, Kartik 'passes the baton' to her as he recovers

Deepika’s new video is ‘out of this world’, fans can’t get over ‘perfect’ legs

Recalling the incident, Ranbir said in the video, "She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor, you know. She is someone who is really in the moment and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again."

In a 2016 interview with DNA, Anushka explained what had happened. "So you know how scenes are shot, right? You shoot one actor first and then the other. So, they shot Ranbir first and told me to slap him for real. I slapped him. This scene is very long. So it starts and we are sitting in one place talking and then one slap happens. When they were shooting my part after his, they told me, ‘Don’t slap him for real.’ But I got so lost in the scene that I forgot about it — it happens a lot when I’m shooting my scenes."

Also read: When Anushka Sharma said she knew she'd be a 'great mother', because she'd 'been around' Ranbir Kapoor

She continued, "That’s a good thing but in this case, it didn’t turn out to be such a favourable thing. I forgot he asked me not to slap him and I ended up giving one on his face. As soon as I slapped him, I was like, ‘Oh shit!’ And he was like, ‘Why are you slapping me for real?’ I told him, ‘I already slapped you so many times during the takes, why would I deliberately want to slap you again?’ But I think he was doing some nakhra, pretending to be angry!"

Besides Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir and Anushka have worked together in Anurag Kashyap's ill-fated Bombay Velvet and Rajkumar Hirani's box office hit Sanju.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor anushka sharma ae dil hai mushkil

Related Stories

bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli inspire a joke in Amitabh Bachchan: 'Anushka has a huge apartment...'

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 08:05 AM IST
bollywood

When Anushka Sharma said she knew she'd be a 'great mother', because she'd 'been around' Ranbir Kapoor

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:32 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP