Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Rekha revealed that her father Gemini Ganesan ‘never noticed’ her
bollywood

When Rekha revealed that her father Gemini Ganesan ‘never noticed’ her

In an old Interview Rekha revealed that her father, Tamil actor, Gemini Ganesan never really noticed her as a child. 
Rekha had once spoken about her childhood. 
Published on Oct 18, 2021 02:43 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Veteran actor Rekha is known for her glamorous look, terrific acting skills and outspoken personality. Rekha was one of the leading actors of the late 70s and 80s and never hesitated to take challenging roles in her career and tasted the sweetness of success. But her struggle story roots from her childhood. In an old interview, Rekha talked about her childhood and how her father actually never “noticed her.”

Rekha was born on October 10, 1954, to Tamil and Telugu actors Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli. Rekha’s father Gemini got married four times but he never lived with Rekha and her mother much, he moved out when Rekha was a baby. Rekha’s mother was the sole breadwinner of the house, however, due to the financial crisis, Rekha had to quit school when she was in class 9 to act in films.

In an interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha described her childhood as “wonderful." When Simi asked Rekha how was the relationship between her parents, the actor replied, “It was a romantic relationship, and anything filled with romance is not easy.” When asked what does she remember of her father, she said, “I was a baby when he moved out of our lives. I don’t even remember the time when he was at home.” She further said that her mother was “dizzy and drunk in the love of my father.”

Rekha further revealed that her father had a lot of children (He got married 4 times) and that's why she thinks he never noticed her.  “All the children, we are a dozen of them, were in the same school. A couple of times he came to drop other kids, so that was my first impression of him, I was like, ‘oh this is appa..’ But I never had a chance to meet him. I don’t think even he noticed me there. He never saw me,” Rekha recalled.

Topics
rekha gemini ganesan daughter gemini ganesan philosophy of gemini ganesan
