When Sabyasachi Mukherjee asked Deepika Padukone to come in burqa for bridal outfit fittings

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had once opened up on how he kept actor Deepika Padukone's wedding with actor Ranveer Singh a secret for six months. He had revealed that he asked Deepika to come in burqa for bridal outfit fittings.

The couple's wedding was a private affair with only family and their close ones in attendance. The couple got married in November 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

In an interview with Business of Fashion, Sabyasachi had said, "When Deepika called, and it's not because of her, the first thing that flashed into my head was Nightmare on Elm Street part 5. I was like 'oh my god' because you see I did Anushka's wedding before that...We do a lot of celebrity weddings but in India when you are doing the wedding of a movie star you're very worried the secrets will go out and I was like when we were doing Anushka's wedding there was a month we had but with Deepika's, there was six and everybody was speculating. I mean she and Ranveer must have gotten married 50 times in the press before she was actually married."

He also said, "The first thing that I told myself that I need a code word because of the fact that I was travelling all the time and to keep a secret for six months because you see when we do a bridal outfit there are a lot of people that work...I was like 'no way could I keep this a secret'. So I said okay fine 'we have to find a name we have to find a name'...and the first name that came out of my mouth was Naomi Campbell. I said Naomi is getting married, she's getting married to an Indian guy because I was thinking that when the measurements come who else is going to be 5'11 tall."

Sabyasachi also spoke about how he kept it a secret from everybody. "A few people from the Mumbai store (knew) because that's where Deepika used to come secretly for her measurements and I was terrified that there would be some press hanging somewhere there. We were terrified and I kept telling Deepika that 'come in a burqa' and Deepika said, 'if I come in a burqa that's when I will get spotted'. A few more people who (were) helping her with measurements and everybody knew. But most people in my factory, because there are 1,800 people at work there, thought it was Naomi Campbell getting married to an Indian prince."

Also Read: Parth Samthaan urges people to get vaccinated; says it is the first step towards normalcy

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in the upcoming sports drama '83 along with Ranveer. He will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika will portray the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia. Deepika will also feature in The Intern, Fighter, Pathan, Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin's next and Shakun Batra's film.