e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Covid-19: Sabyasachi’s Mumbai outlet to reopen with safety measures intact

Covid-19: Sabyasachi’s Mumbai outlet to reopen with safety measures intact

The fashion designer, famous for his vibrant and eclectic styles said the Mumbai stores will resume its operations, however, they have limited to only phone and WhatsApp video consultations for the time being.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Mumbai
Sabyasachi, who has designed signature outfits for a slew of Bollywood movies and stars, shared the information through a written statement posted on Instagram.
Sabyasachi, who has designed signature outfits for a slew of Bollywood movies and stars, shared the information through a written statement posted on Instagram.(Sabyasachi Official/Instagram)
         

Following relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown, celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Wednesday announced the reopening of the store’s Mumbai outlet, in accordance with the safety measures to prevent coronavirus spread.

Kolkata-born designer, who is famous for his vibrant and eclectic styles said the Mumbai stores will resume its operation, however, they have limited to only phone and WhatsApp video consultations for the time being.

Mukherjee who has designed signature outfits for a slew of Bollywood movies and stars, shared the information through a written statement posted on Instagram.

 

While giving out further details, such as phone numbers, time, and date to contact, the designer stressed that “all order pickups will remain contactless.”

ALSO READ: Sabyasachi Mukherjee opens up about his battle with depression, failed suicide attempt and how Madonna inspired him

Earlier in March, like many other institutions, the coronavirus crisis had compelled Indian fashion couturiers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and others-- Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Rohit Bal to temporarily shut down their stores across the country.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM Modi
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM Modi
Live: Covid-19 cases in Bihar nearing 6,000, 109 new cases reported
Live: Covid-19 cases in Bihar nearing 6,000, 109 new cases reported
Palghar lynching case: Supreme Court notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Palghar lynching case: Supreme Court notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Covid-19: Pak official rules out adopting WHO recommendation
Covid-19: Pak official rules out adopting WHO recommendation
IPL plans in motion, Sourav Ganguly tells state units
IPL plans in motion, Sourav Ganguly tells state units
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace races with ‘Black Live Matter’ scheme on car
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace races with ‘Black Live Matter’ scheme on car
He played as if result did not matter to him: Dravid on MS Dhoni
He played as if result did not matter to him: Dravid on MS Dhoni
Covid-19: In a first, India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
Covid-19: In a first, India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In