When Saif Ali Khan advised 'all men to marry younger, beautiful women', called marriage with Kareena Kapoor 'best thing'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with in 2012. In an interview in 2014, Saif was asked if marrying Kareena was the 'best thing' that had happened to him. Saif was also asked about their age gap. While Saif Ali Khan was born in August 1970, Kareena was born in September 1980. Speaking about their 10-year-age gap, Saif had said he would advise all men to 'marry much younger and beautiful women'. Saif added it was 'fairly obvious' why that was a 'great thing'. Also read: When Saif Ali Khan said Sridevi was 'every man's fantasy'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the old interview, Saif also said that 'men mature a little later and women age faster'. Saif, who was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh, also admitted that marriage with Kareena was 'the best thing that has happened' to him. It’s been more than 14 years since they fell in love on the sets of their 2008 film Tashan, 10 years since they tied the knot and six years since they became parents to son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan was born in 2021.

When asked if marriage to Kareena Kapoor was the best thing that had happened to him, Saif told Filmfare in a 2014 interview, "Of course I can say that. No, it’s not the best thing; it’s a good thing that has happened to me. Okay, it is the best thing that has happened to me." In the same interview, Saif was asked if age gap affects a relationship, when the actor said, "I’d advise all men to marry much younger and beautiful women. How is it a great thing? It’s fairly obvious."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an old interview, Kareena had said that she would not want to 'fall in love' with an 'older man' on screen, as her 10-year age gap with Saif in real life was enough. Kareena had made the comment during a chat with filmmaker Karan Johar in 2010, while promoting her film We Are Family. Karan had asked Kareena, "If you get a role as a young girl, who falls in love with an older man, who would you like to cast in that role?" Kareena had then replied, "No, no. I don't want to fall in love with any older man." Karan had then asked, "Why? Aren't you in love with one right now?" To which Kareena had replied, "Saif is anyway 10 years older than me. Now older than that I can't handle. Older than that I'm not interested."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON