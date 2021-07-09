Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Saif Ali Khan said Kareena Kapoor was unhappy about him keeping Taimur’s photo as his WhatsApp DP
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan said Kareena Kapoor was unhappy about him keeping Taimur’s photo as his WhatsApp DP

Saif Ali Khan, in an interview in 2017, had talked about how Kareena Kapoor was not too pleased when he kept their son Taimur’s photo as his WhatsApp DP.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's older son Taimur has been a paparazzi favourite since he was born.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been a paparazzi favourite since he was born. But the first picture of the little one’s face was inadvertently shared by Saif, who used it as his WhatsApp profile photo, and Kareena was not too happy about it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, Saif Ali Khan said that Kareena Kapoor was not too pleased when he unintentionally made their son Taimur’s picture public. He said, “Yes, she was like, ‘Nazar lag jayegi and all of that’. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now (smiles). I don’t believe in all of that.”

He added, “I didn’t mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don’t plan to hide him. We will have a tough time figuring out how to bring him up. I think Taimur is already a bit of a popular chap. So, I think we will have to teach him to be grounded, as people will watch whatever he does.”

Also see | Aly Goni pokes fun at celebs posting vaccination pics, mimics wincing in pain: ‘Photo nahi daala lekin liya hai’

While Saif and Kareena did not really try to hide Taimur from the public eye, they have been extremely guarded about their younger son, who was born in February. While Kareena has been sharing partial glimpses of the baby’s face, she and Saif are yet to reveal his entire face or even his name. They have been cautious due to Taimur’s name being mired in controversy when it was announced.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. She will star alongside her 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh in the film. Saif, meanwhile, has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan kareena kapoor taimur ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan twin as they practice yoga at home, Kareena Kapoor shares pics

PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:37 PM IST
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares montage featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; calls family ‘adorable’ but also ‘crazy’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:00 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Dubai unveils world’s deepest 60-meter pool, clips of creation go viral

Dad juggles baby and ball at baseball game, viral video sparks mixed thoughts

Love candy? This huge 25 kg lollipop will definitely make you drool

Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP