When Salman Khan admitted to taking loan from Sonakshi Sinha's future father-in-law, Iqbal Ratansi
Sonakshi Sinha's future husband, Zaheer Iqbal, made his debut in Notebook, which was produced by Salman Khan, who owes money to Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are soon going to embark on a new journey as they eagerly anticipate their much-anticipated wedding ceremony scheduled for June 23. However, Sonakshi's marriage also has a Salman Khan connection. Sonakshi's future father-in-law and Zaheer's father Iqbal Ratansi had once loaned money to the Sikandar actor. (Also read: Swara Bhasker reacts to backlash to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith marriage)
Salman Khan-Iqbal Ratansi friendship
Salman, in a Twitter post in 2018 wrote, “N this is my childhood frnd Iqbal, as a teen he was my bank, I still owe him ₹ 2011. thnk God he did not take interest (laughing emoji) bete ko launch Kar raha hoon toh baap ka post toh karsakta hoon na. Lv the pic.” Ratansi has been in contruction and jewellery business. His daughter and Zaheer's sister Sanam Ratansi is a well-known Bollywood celebrity stylist. For the unversed, Zaheer's acting debut Notebook was produced by Salman. The latter worked as an assistant director in his 2014 film, Jai Ho.
About Iqbal Ratani's business
Ratansi founded the Stelmac Developers Private Limited in 2005 and remained its director till 2011, reported by DNA. He then started Blackstone Housing and Infrastructure Private Limited. The report also mentioned Ratansi's film production equipments' business. He started the company in February 2016 and named it Film Tools, Lights and Grip. He laid the foundation for another company called Zahero Media and Internet Private Limited during Covid-19 pandemic.
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reports
Sonakshi and Zaheer starred together in Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi who also co-produced the film. Although the duo never shies away from sharing the pictures and reels of their romantic holidays and date nights, they haven't spoken about it with the media. However, with their wedding date approaching this weekend, rumour mills are active about the bride and groom's families and the expected guests.
Sonakshi is the daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and veteran actor-politician Poonam Sinha's daughter.
