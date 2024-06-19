Swara Bhasker reacts to backlash to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith marriage: ‘Two consenting adults…’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's upcoming wedding is the current hot topic on social media. While fans are excited about the couple's next chapter in life, some are also sharing their opinions about interfaith marriages in entertainment industry. Swara Bhasker, in a recent interview with Connect Cine reacted to Sonakshi and Zaheer being trolled over their wedding. (Also read: Ahead of her wedding, Reddit discovers Sonakshi's mom doesn't follow her on IG) Swara Bhasker reacted to the trolling over Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith wedding.

Swara Bhasker backs Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Swara, while recalling the backlash she faced after her wedding with Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad, said, “One of the biggest myths of modern India is ‘love jihad’, where a Hindu girl marries a Muslim man. This applies to me as well. An interfaith couple can actually get beaten up in certain cities on Valentine’s Day. Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it’s up to them. It’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court, or having a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj wedding. It’s between the man and the woman, and their families. It’s Sonakshi’s life; she’s chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-wasting debate.”

She further said, “Wait and watch, when they have a child, there will be a separate debate around the child’s name. We’ve seen it happen with Kareena and Saif’s kids, and with my kid. It’s completely idiotic, but this isn’t going to end anytime soon.”

About Swara Bhasker's interfaith wedding

Swara shot to fame with movies like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Ranjhanaa (2013), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2014), Nil Battey Sannata (2016) and Veere Di Wedding (2018). She married Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad on February 16, 2023. The couple became proud parents to a baby daughter named Raabiyaa on September 23, the same year.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the comedy-drama Double XL, which also featured Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role. The couple keeps posting their mushy pictures from vacations on Instagram. However, neither of them has yet made any official statement about their highly-speculated wedding.

Sonakshi is expected to tie the knot with Zaheer on June 23.