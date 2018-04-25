Veere Di Wedding trailer features Kareena, Sonam Kapoor’s unfiltered conversation

Ever wondered what an orgasm is called in Hindi? The first trailer of Veere Di Wedding reveals that and much more. The trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai and it gives us a glimpse into the world of four friends - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania - who are completely different from each other.

Kareena aka KalindI is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Sumeet Vyas. Produced by Sonam’s sister, Rhea, Veere Di Wedding is expected to be a comedy-drama revolving around a posh wedding and lives of four friends. Only, she is not quite ready for the commitment, melodrama and rituals that come along a wedding in the Indian society. Will you identify with this bunch of friends?

Speaking at the trailer launch, Kareena said she liked the film as soon as she read the script. Talking about getting back to work after pregnancy, she said, “I’m very lucky to have a husband who is so understanding. It’s Saif Ali Khan who kind of pushed me to hit the gym and work and set an example to a lot of mothers.”

Talking about her co-stars, Sonam said, “I’m working with friends so chemistry was not hard to achieve.” She added that shooting Veere Di Wedding was “the most fun” she has had shooting for a film. “Kareena is my favourite hero to work with. People expect women to pull other women down. What’s amazing is to bond together and rule the world.”

The trailer also drew appreciation from celebs in the industry. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, “Well done @RheaKapoor and @ektaravikapoor what a super edgy and super fun trailer!!! The girls ROCK!!!! This one is no chick flick! It tears the envelope and that too with style!!! #VeereDiWedding trailer @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania”

Veere Di Wedding has been shot across Delhi, Mumbai and Phuket. Choreographer Farah Khan has worked on a song for the film that also features Punjabi rapper Badshah.

Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

