When Salman Khan did his first-ever ad with Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff 40 years ago. Watch

Actor Salman Khan did his first-ever advertisement for a beverage company, Campa Cola, and it also featured Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff. Salman was part of the commercial which was filmed 40 years ago, in 1983. The advertisement also featured models Sunil Nischol, Vanessa Vaz, Aarti Gupta and Shiraz Merchant. (Also Read | Rajkumar Santoshi on why Andaz Apna Apna failed at box office)

In the beverage commercial, a lean, younger-looking Salman goes on a trip on a yacht with his friends. They also go for a swim and enjoy drinks on the beach. In the advertisement, Salman was also seen posing with his friends for pictures and also sharing laughs and conversations.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Bollywoodirect with the caption, "Throwback to #SalmanKhan’s first ad! From then to now, he continues to rule our hearts and the silver screen. The ad also features @ayeshashroff and was directed by @kailashsurendranath." A fan commented, "Salman was gorgeous. Ayesha was beautiful."

Salman once spoke about how he got the advertisement. While talking on Tara Sharma’s chat show in 2019, he had said, “I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock Club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there. The next day, I got a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial - it was Campa Cola, at that point of time and I was wondering, 'How did this come about?'.”

Salman started his acting career with a supporting role in the 1998 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. This was followed by his lead role in the hit film Maine Pyar Kiya the next year. He has featured in many films in the last few decades such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Karan Arjun, Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

The actor was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite actor Pooja Hegde. He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Salman will next be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif. The film will release on November 10, Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

