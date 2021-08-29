Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Salman Khan offered Shashi Tharoor a role, but was turned down; here's why
bollywood

When Salman Khan offered Shashi Tharoor a role, but was turned down; here's why

Shashi Tharoor once revealed that he'd received an offer to play the foreign minister in a Salman Khan-starrer, but he turned it down. Here's why.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Salman Khan and Shashi Tharoor bumped into each other on a flight in 2015.

Actor Salman Khan is currently in Russia, where he's reportedly filming the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, under Maneesh Sharma's direction. He has been accompanied on the overseas schedule by his co-star Katrina Kaif and his nephew Nirvan Khan.

But did you know that he could have once shared the screen with none other than politician Shashi Tharoor? Dr Tharoor in a 2018 interview revealed that he'd been offered to play the foreign minister in a Salman Khan film, but decided to turn the offer down.

In an appearance on Social Media Star, he told host Janice Sequeira, "One amusing offer (came to me) for a bit part in a Salman Khan-starrer from a rather famous director. I can always cherish these moments. It was to play the role of an Indian foreign minister in a sequence and the advice I was given by a good friend was, ‘If you want to be the foreign minister, don’t play the foreign minister.’ I thought that made sense and I backed off.”

RELATED STORIES

He also addressed a popular urban myth about him, which suggested that he appeared briefly in another Salman Khan-starrer, Andaz Apna Apna. He laughed and said that there was no way it was him, “(Because) by then, I was already working several years in the United Nations.”

He did, however, run into Salman on a flight once, and made sure to take a selfie with the actor and post it on social media. "With @BeingSalmanKhan on Jaipur- Ahmedabad flight. .. taking off four and a half hours late."

Also read: Officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport did 'nothing exceptional', says CISF; was neither penalised nor rewarded

Salman was last seen in the poorly received Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and has several films in the pipeline. Antim: The Final Truth, in which he stars with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, is ready. He has also reportedly filmed a cameo in Pathan, the yet-to-be-announced action film starring Shah Rukh Khan, as well as one in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He is also going to return as the host of Bigg Boss 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan salman khan films shashi tharoor social media star
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Is Shraddha tying the knot with Rohan? Dad Shakti is worried about divorce rate

Gauri Khan spends time with Neelam, Sussanne and Ekta Kapoor, shares pics

Twinkle Khanna writes about her pain after grandmother's death

Kriti recalls being yelled at after first ramp walk: ‘I cried to my mother’
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP