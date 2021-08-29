When Salman Khan offered Shashi Tharoor a role, but was turned down; here's why

Actor Salman Khan is currently in Russia, where he's reportedly filming the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, under Maneesh Sharma's direction. He has been accompanied on the overseas schedule by his co-star Katrina Kaif and his nephew Nirvan Khan.

But did you know that he could have once shared the screen with none other than politician Shashi Tharoor? Dr Tharoor in a 2018 interview revealed that he'd been offered to play the foreign minister in a Salman Khan film, but decided to turn the offer down.

In an appearance on Social Media Star, he told host Janice Sequeira, "One amusing offer (came to me) for a bit part in a Salman Khan-starrer from a rather famous director. I can always cherish these moments. It was to play the role of an Indian foreign minister in a sequence and the advice I was given by a good friend was, ‘If you want to be the foreign minister, don’t play the foreign minister.’ I thought that made sense and I backed off.”

He also addressed a popular urban myth about him, which suggested that he appeared briefly in another Salman Khan-starrer, Andaz Apna Apna. He laughed and said that there was no way it was him, “(Because) by then, I was already working several years in the United Nations.”

He did, however, run into Salman on a flight once, and made sure to take a selfie with the actor and post it on social media. "With @BeingSalmanKhan on Jaipur- Ahmedabad flight. .. taking off four and a half hours late."

Salman was last seen in the poorly received Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and has several films in the pipeline. Antim: The Final Truth, in which he stars with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, is ready. He has also reportedly filmed a cameo in Pathan, the yet-to-be-announced action film starring Shah Rukh Khan, as well as one in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He is also going to return as the host of Bigg Boss 15.