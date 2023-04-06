When Salman Khan refused to perform at awards show after they didn't give him best actor trophy

Salman Khan recently revealed he was once asked to attend the Filmfare Award show on the pretext of receiving an award. He was also to perform on stage for the first time and invited his father Salim Khan and other family members. However, to his disappointment, the award for the best actor went to Jackie Shroff. Also read: 'Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, I, Akshay, Ajay, we'll tire them out': Salman Khan on competition with new generation of actors

Reacting to the situation, Salman said he denied performing at the show until he was offered a ‘substantial’ amount of money. He recently announced that he will be hosting the upcoming Filmfare Award 2023. It will take place in Mumbai on April 27.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Salman Khan narrated the incident. He said, “I was told that I should come for the Filmfare award and that the award was going to be given to me. So I went there with my father. My father wore a suit, my whole family went there. Beautiful and then the nominations were announced. Best actor goes to Salman Khan…I stood up. Then, another name was taken…and the award went to Jackie Shroff. I was going to get it so my dad said ‘ye kya hai (what is this)?’

“I was to perform that night, for the first time. So, I went backstage and said ‘This is something I cannot do because this is not done. I don't care, I don't care at all. I mean Jackie’s got it. He was damn good in Parinda but you shouldn’t have done this with me. Since you are my father’s friend you shouldn't have ever done this’. He said ‘But, you have to perform’. I said ‘I cannot perform’.” He smirked and added, “He said ‘You know what I will pay you for this performance’. Toh, I said ‘how much?’ He gave me a figure. I said ‘It won't happen in this much’. Little more, little more till it was a substantial figure of that time…five times (more)…he said please ‘don't tell anyone’. I said ‘This is the wrong person’.” He burst out laughing.

In 1990, Jackie Shroff won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his film Parinda. Salman fetched his first Filmfare award for Best Male debut after Maine Pyar Kiya.

