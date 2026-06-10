When Salman Khan warned Pranit More that not everyone would be ‘understanding’ of his below-the-belt jokes

“I am letting it be, but understand, when a person is at a safe distance, it’s very easy to talk about him. So think about all the things you said about me or someone else,” he had said, adding, “Had you been in my place, and I were where you are, how would you react? A lot of things you said about me were wrong, but you had to make a punchline using my name; it was your job, and you did it.”

Last year, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman called out Pranit for jokes he cracked on the actor outside the house. He told Pranit he was aware of the jokes he cracked on him outside, and when the comedian said ‘let bygones be bygones’, Salman still warned him against it.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More and an audience member named Himanshu Jangra have come under fire for a misogynistic joke they made at a recent show. While it was Himanshu who technically made the sexist remark, Pranit has also come under fire for enabling him and even rewarding him for his ‘comedy’. Looking back at when Salman Khan had warned the comedian against making below-the-belt jokes.

Salman also stated that he is fine with Pranit using his name to earn money in the ‘right or wrong’ way, but compared him to others. “We have Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda; they do fantastic comedy, but they don’t do this kind of comedy. Whatever you need to say about me, please say it if it helps you take your name ahead. But in this house, you need to play well. I don’t think you should go below the belt, because if you do, others will also. they will not be as understanding as me,” he said.

Before stepping into the Bigg Boss house, Pranit had taken digs at everything from Salman’s Panvel farmhouse to the cases against him.

The controversy surrounding Pranit More In a video posted by Pranit showing him doing crowdwork during a show, Himanshu said he went on a date with a woman and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. Pranit, who laughed in the moment, and uploaded the video on social media, later apologised.

“I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on,” read a portion of Pranit’s statement. However, numerous celebrities and influencers have also been calling out the comedian and the man for the remark.