When Sanjay Khan's wife Zarine said he cheated on her while she was pregnant with Zayed: 'Being an actor's wife...'

Actor-director Sanjay Khan was once involved with a co-star while his wife Zarine Khan was expecting their child. The actor was asked about the same during his appearance with Zarine on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. While he didn't deny this, his wife had said that she had the “patience and strength” to deal with it as she knew that he would come back to her. Also read: Sussanne Khan's note on parents Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak's marriage anniversary: 'To the most beautiful teachers'

Sanjay was in a relationship with his Abdullah co-star Zeenat Aman. The two had reportedly even tied the knot but the marriage was annulled. The film released in 1980 and Zayed was born in the same year in July.

When host Simi Garewal asked Sanjay and Zarine about it, Sanjay said, "It could have happened." Even Zarine said, “I guess so.” When she asked if this happened when she were carrying Zayed, Zarine confirmed with a “yes”. Sanjay added, "I never promise anyone which I could not fulfil."

Zarine said with a smile, "I knew my husband. Maybe he did falter a little bit but again, being an actor's wife, you got to have that much of patience and at the same time the strength and conviction to know that he is going to come back to you."

On being asked if she ever felt that it was the end of their marriage, Zarine said, "No, never." Sanjay also added, "There was betrayal of trust." When Simi tried to keep the mood light, Zarine said, “I assure you that was not the first glamorous woman that fell for him, lot of women used to fall for him. But he was always mine.”

Abdullah was directed by Sanjay Khan and also starred Raj Kapoor and Danny Denzongpa. Sanjay Khan and Zarine have four children, including entrepreneur Sussanne Khan and actor Zayed Khan.

