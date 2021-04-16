Sussanne Khan's note on parents Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak's marriage anniversary: 'To the most beautiful teachers'

Interior designer Sussanne Khan on Friday heaped praises on her father Sanjay Khan and mother Zarine Katrak as she wished them on their 55th marriage anniversary. She also shared on Instagram a collage of their journey as a married couple and later with their family.

She wrote, "To the most beautiful teachers and care givers..my Mummsy and Papa Mom.. you taught me how to be kind and loving, and Papa you taught me how to embrace being tough, resilient and brave...u both are my greatest teachers.. love you larger than the universe..p.s Beauty is what beauty does Happiest 55 th anniversary. #mymostpreciousgift #allforonenoneforall #thehouseofkhan."

Several celebs and fans took to the comments section to wish the couple and shower them with love. Shabina Khan wrote, "happy anniversary suzzzieee" to which Sussanne replied "thank you Shabo doll" followed by hearts emojis. Sonali Bendre commented "happy anniversary" and Sussanne wrote, "thank u sweetheart".

Sussanne, the former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, often drops pictures and videos giving her fans a glimpse of her life. Recently, on the 15th birthday of her son Hrehaan Roshan she shared a collage and wrote, "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart." Hridhaan, Hrithik, Pinky Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Zayed Khan, Sonali and former actor Gayatri Oberoi were also present in the party.

The family was also spotted recently in Mumbai as they went for the film screening of Godzilla vs. Kong. In a video, by a paparazzo account, Hrithik was seen donning cream coloured pants, a grey hoodie, black shoes, sunglasses and a cap. Sussanne wore a dark blue bodycon dress with white sneakers and a baby pink bag.

Sussanne and Hrithik got divorced in 2014 and have been co-parenting their two sons since then. During the Covid-19 lockdown, she had moved with him to take care of their sons. In January, she had launched The Charcoal Project, her online store.

