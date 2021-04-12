Sussanne Khan says 'uffffff' as Aly Goni's brother Arslan shares glimpses of Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu role, he sends hugs

Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni is set to appear in Alt Balaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The actor plays Lala in the series led by Parth Samthaan. While the trailer was released a few days ago, Arslan shared a video giving a closer look at his character on the show. The video has impressed Sussanne Khan.

The video compilation featured a few scenes of Arslan with Parth. The scenes also featured actor Patralekhaa. Sharing the video, Arslan wrote: "LALA Scene yeh hai ki Lala ke dhandhe, aur uske bande is not someone you can mess with! In short, apna Lala definitely knows the difference between a shana and a dedh shana... Miliye Lala aur uske gang se, jald hi!" Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife took to the comments section and wrote, "UFFFFFF !!!!" She added clapping, lovestruck and fire emojis. Replying to her, Arslan posted a few hugging and blowing kisses emojis.

Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Parth Samthaan react to Arslan Goni's video.

Ekta Kapoor also took to the comments section and showed him with heart emojis. Parth said, "Kadak." Fans also showered him praises and said that they were excited to watch him and the show.

Last month, Sussanne had shared pictures with Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly and Jasmin Bhasin, Arslan, television producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Krystle D'souza, Anushka Ranjan and Ridhi Dogra. The stars were seen enjoying a night out together.

Although Sussanne and Hrithik are divorced, the former couple continues to co-parent their sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. The two stars came together to celebrate Hrehaan's 15th birthday late last month. Sussanne shared a video montage featuring moments from the teenager's birthday party. Hrithik and Sussanne were joined by Hridhaan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, and Sussanne's brother, actor Zayed Khan. Sonali Bendre and former actor Gayatri Oberoi were also present at the party.

