Kabir Bedi remembers how 'men who loved' Parveen Babi, him, Mahesh Bhatt and Danny Denzongpa, came for her funeral

Kabir Bedi has written a detailed account of his relationship with late Bollywood star Parveen Babi and their break up, in his upcoming memoir, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor. Kabir mentioned how they met and fell for each other and also how she was the one to leave him.

Kabir, who was earlier married to Odissi dancer Protima Gupta, left her for Parveen. However, things turned bad between the two soon. Parveen was suffering from mental health issues, and Kabir says that while he wanted to help her, she would not let him.

"In my days alone, I looked back on all we had shared. I remembered our love and passion. I felt for her suffering mind. But my long-suppressed resentments flared as well. I rued the shadows Parveen had cast on my most joyful years. I reminded myself it wasn't her fault. Perhaps I was equally to blame. Maybe I should have walked away earlier. Yet I couldn't; she'd needed me desperately. I'd seen myself as her protector. By then, I was mentally and emotionally exhausted. I'd gone from one emotionally draining woman to another, without a pause in between, leaving me no time for myself. People may think 'what a lucky guy' for having one beautiful woman after another. Only I know the price I paid for being an impulsively emotional man," an except from his book read.

Parveen died in 2005 after suffering a multiple organ failure. Writing about her death, Kabir said, "In the end, I learned how Parveen had died. Her body was found in her Juhu flat four days after she died, a leg rotted by gangrene, a wheelchair by her bed. A lonely and tragic end of a star who had once been the fantasy of millions. Three men who had known and loved her — Mahesh, Danny and I — came for her funeral at the Muslim cemetery in Juhu. It was a solemn burial with Islamic rites and chants. We carried her body with relatives to a dimly lit grave. I felt for all she had suffered with a sorrow that came from my depths. Each of us had known her in ways not many knew. Each of us had loved her as only each one knew."

Parveen was one of the biggest stars of 1980s Bollywood. She starred in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Shaan and others.

