Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Sara Ali Khan said she wants to stay with Amrita Singh for ‘rest of my life’, even after marriage
bollywood

When Sara Ali Khan said she wants to stay with Amrita Singh for ‘rest of my life’, even after marriage

On Amrita Singh's birthday, here's revisiting the time Sara Ali Khan said that she wants to live with her mother forever, even after marriage.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan shares a close relationship with her mother, Amrita Singh, and often showers love on her via Instagram. In a poem dedicated to Amrita, Sara once wrote, “...My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention.”

“Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension,” she added.

On Amrita’s birthday, here's revisiting an old interview of Sara’s, in which she expressed her desire to live with her mother forever. “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what's the problem?” Sara told Harper’s Bazaar India in 2019.

While Amrita is one of Sara’s closest confidantes, the actor also fears her. “I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she's away even for a few days. There's nothing I hide from her. But having said that, she's the only person I fear,” Sara said.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra on addressing plastic surgery rumours in Unfinished: 'Didn't write about it to clarify anything'

Sara often goes on family holidays with her mother and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Just last month, they were vacationing in the Maldives.

On the work front, Sara recently made her digital debut with David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was panned unanimously by criticsSara will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan amrita singh

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan debuts new short hair look, her fans love it. See pics

UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:18 PM IST
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan poses in blue swimsuit in pics from Maldives holiday, fans 'just can't breathe'

UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:50 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP