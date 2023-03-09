When Satish Kaushik gave credit for revival of his career to Anil Kapoor, said 'relations are worth more than money'

Satish Kaushik died at 67. Actor-friend Anupam Kher confirmed the news on Twitter. The actor, filmmaker, producer, comedian and screenwriter, who has directed films such as Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and Tere Naam (2003), spoke about film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor in a 2014 interview, and said that because of his experience of working with them he learnt that 'relations are worth more than success or money'. Also read: Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Anupam Kher pays tribute

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satish reflected on how his directorial projects Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) and Prem (1995), which were both backed by Boney Kapoor, never came out as intended. He added he had no regrets, and insisted that both Boney and Anil 'didn’t have any agenda against' him even when they were reportedly responsible for the delay in the productions of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Prem.

“I learnt that relations are worth more than success or money. I didn’t direct for a long time. But I didn’t rebel because I knew Boney and Anil didn’t have any agenda against me per se," Satish told Filmfare in a 2014 interview.

He also said that he owes the revival of his career as a filmmaker to Anil Kapoor. Satish recalled how he landed his 1999 film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, and said, "Producer D Rama Naidu took on Anil and Kajol, who was the next big thing after Baazigar, for his Hindi remake of the South hit Pavithra Bandham. Anil coaxed him to take me on as the director even though Naidu saab wasn’t keen. Thankfully, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain clicked and I got a new lease on life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Satish Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India and Deewana Mastana, among many others. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. He recently filmed for actor-director Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency. In September last year, Kangana had taken to Instagram and revealed that Satish will be seen playing the role of the late defence minister Jagjivan Ram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON