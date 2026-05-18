...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

When Shah Rukh Khan cried and dug up his pet dog to give it a proper burial: ‘How dare you throw him away’

After his dog's death, a heartbroken Shah Rukh Khan personally dug up its grave to create a memorial in his backyard.

May 18, 2026 07:10 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are known to be extremely private about their personal lives. However, every now and then, fans come across stories about the superstar that only deepen their admiration for him. Recently, an old video of Gauri Khan’s uncle has resurfaced online, in which he recalls an emotional gesture by Shah Rukh towards his pet dog, revealing just how deeply attached he was.

'How dare you throw my dog like this?'

When Shah Rukh Khan cried after his dog passed away. (File Photo/ PTI)

In an old interaction with Talky Tails, Gauri’s maternal uncle spoke about gifting a Chinese Pekingese dog to her and how Shah Rukh gradually grew fond of the pet. He said, “Gauri is my niece, my elder sister’s daughter. I had gifted her a Chinese Pekingese dog."

However, when the dog passed away, Shah Rukh’s staff buried it near the seashore without informing him, as he was away shooting late into the night. When he returned and learned what had happened, he was deeply upset.

Recalling the incident, Gauri’s uncle said, "SRK became extremely attached to it. While SRK was away shooting, the dog passed away. The house staff wrapped the body in a cloth and buried it near the seashore. When SRK returned home late at night and learned what had happened, he was heartbroken. At 2:30 AM, he woke up the staff, asked them to show him the exact spot, personally dug up the grave, brought the dog’s body back home, placed it in the backyard, and made a memorial there. He even cried and said, 'How dare you throw my dog like this? He has to be with us, whether dead or alive."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s marriage

 
shah rukh khan
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shah Rukh Khan cried and dug up his pet dog to give it a proper burial: ‘How dare you throw him away’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.