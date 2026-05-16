Exclusive | Was Saif Ali Khan offered a role in Main Hoon Naa by Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s what Farah Khan has to say

In 2004, filmmaker Farah Khan gave Bollywood Main Hoon Na, a wholesome unforgettable masala film which went on to become a cult classic. Lead star Shah Rukh Khan won hearts as Major Ram whereas his chemistry with Sushmita Sen as well as his onscreen brother Zayed Khan was off the charts. Recently during an interview, actor Saif Ali Khan revealed that SRK offered him a role in Main Hoon Na. He further claimed that director Farah later called him and said ‘no’. This left netizens wondering if Saif was approached by Shah Rukh for Zayed aka Laxman Prasad Sharma’s role. When we reached out to Farah to inquire about the same, here’s what the filmmaker had to say.

Farah Khan and Saif Ali Khan