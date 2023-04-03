When Shah Rukh Khan danced to Dil To Pagal Hai song Le Gayi with Shiamak Davar. Watch

Recently, at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his recent blockbuster went viral. The actor was seen on stage with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. On Monday, another older video of the actor's rehearsal with the choreographer was making the rounds on social media. Shah Rukh Khan and Shiamak danced along to the song Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) which was the first time they had worked together professionally. (Also read: Aryan Khan smiles seeing Shah Rukh Khan dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan on stage at NMACC gala. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan and Shiamak Davar rehearse to one of their popular songs from Dil To Pagal Hai in an old video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aneesha Dalal, a senior instructor at SDIPA (Shiamak Davar Institute for Performing Arts), shared a video of herself with the two men as they rehearsed in front of a crowd. She captioned the video, "Reminscing the golden days of #DilTohPagalHai with these two legends. #SRK @iamsrk never fails to amaze with his humility, warmth and dedication - still the same since the last 25 years & my @shiamakofficial guru forever (blue heart and folded hands emojis) @shiamakindiaofficial." In the video, while Shah Rukh looks lost initially he quickly picks up the steps and matches Shiamak by observing him. The students who are in the crowd are cheering on the three of them. All three are dressed casually in sweatshirts and joggers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan replied to her video post and wrote, "Best thing on the internet today!" Another fan added, "ICONS ONLY." While choreographer Karishma Chavan, "#throwback to such amazing memories! Where it all began for me! Looovveee this !! And you and @shiamakofficial for being my wonderful teachers and Ofcourse the life coach @iamsrk !"

Shah Rukh Khan and Shiamak Davar rehearse to one of their popular songs from Dil To Pagal Hai in an old video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai featured Shah Rukh as a choreographer-director of a musical show. He gets involved in a love triangle with the characters of Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. Shiamak had received the Best Choreography award at the 45th National Film Awards in 1998. He and Shah Rukh later worked together on the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) which was also produced by Yash Raj Films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON