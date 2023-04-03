Aryan Khan smiles seeing Shah Rukh Khan dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan on stage at NMACC gala. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and family recently attended the NMACC gala, where the actor performed to his hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on stage. Many were overjoyed to see him dance with such energy and enthusiasm in a black pathani kurta salwar. Now a video of his son Aryan Khan smiling, while watching him dance has been shared online. Also read: Gigi Hadid reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's dance at NMACC gala, fans agree with her Aryan Khan was among the audience when Shah Rukh Khan performed on stage at NMACC gala.

The video of Aryan's reaction was shared on a fanpage. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Some kids will be embarrassed to see their parents dancing, but Ary literally be like "(smiling emoji)" while watching his father dance." Another commented, “He is happy for his dad.” One more wrote, “This is so wholesome”. A fan called it a “Proud son moment” while another said, “Finally he smiled to the camera”. A person also wrote, “Awww” in the comments section.

Shah Rukh was joined on stage by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh and they all dancrsed to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Deepika Padukone, who features alongside SRK in the song, didn't attend the gala which saw the launch of the 'India in Fashion' exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. She was present on the first day of inauguration.

Gigi Hadid had also reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's dance video on Instagram. Commenting on a video shared by Imran Amed, she wrote, “Best”. Rashmika Mandanna had also performed at the gala. She called Alia on stage to dance to the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from the latter's film RRR.

The NMACC exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on the international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Among those present at the NMACC gala were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rekha. Hollywood actors Penelope Cruz, Tom Holland and Zendaya and musician Anoushka Shanker also attended the gala.

