When Shah Rukh Khan floored the internet with kind gesture for homeless man, asked bodyguard to ensure he gets food

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, both on and off screen. A throwback video, which shows the actor going out of his way for a homeless man, who had been waiting for him for hours, and asking his bodyguard to arrange food for the fan, has resurfaced on social media and has left the internet swooning.

Shah Rukh’s warm gesture wins hearts

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in King.

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A video of Shah Rukh showing concern for a homeless man who had been waiting outside a venue in Mumbai has surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing attention online. The throwback video dates back to 2017 when he stepped out of an event with his bodyguard Ravi.

The video, shared by one of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, shows the actor stepping out of the venue with his entourage when a male fan approaches him, mentioning that he had been waiting for a long time. “Shah Rukh bhai, aapke liye ruke hain… Shah Rukh bhai, khana (I was waiting for you. Food brother),” the fan is heard saying in the video.

At that moment, Shah Rukh is seen pausing by his car, gently placing his hand on the fan’s head. He then turns to his bodyguard and asks him to arrange food for the fan. Meanwhile, a police officer is seen trying to handle the fan.

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{{^usCountry}} The video was posted with a caption that read, “SRK asking his bodyguard to arrange for the poor man when he was leaving the restaurant late at night… Imagine praying for the downfall of this man, who has the blessings of so many people like him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was posted with a caption that read, “SRK asking his bodyguard to arrange for the poor man when he was leaving the restaurant late at night… Imagine praying for the downfall of this man, who has the blessings of so many people like him.” {{/usCountry}}

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The video is winning hearts across social media, with many praising the touching moment. Many fans dropped heart emojis. “I couldn’t have expected any less than that coming from poverty himself showing empathy,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Shah Rukh is built differently.”

Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan, and they have three kids together. There is his eldest son, Aryan Khan, his only daughter, Suhana Khan, and his youngest son, AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent projects

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, as well as a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Pathan grossed ₹1055 crore worldwide, while Jawan brought in ₹1160 crore. Dunki was not as successful, bringing in ₹454 crore worldwide. He took a break in 2024 and began shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King last year. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and others. It is slated for release this Christmas.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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