When Shah Rukh Khan fought with Aditya Chopra over Jab Tak Hai Jaan lines, was 'forced' to call onscreen mother 'tu'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed that he lost 'a lot of edgy cinema' as he declined to be a part of movies where women were not respected. He had also said that he and director Aditya Chopra fought over dialogues as he didn't want to address his onscreen mother with 'tu (you)'.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Tuesday. The actor was wished by his friends and celebs from the Hindi film industry on the occasion. Karan Johar, Simi Garewal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Malaika Arora were among those who wished him.

In an old interview with Femina, Shah Rukh had said, "I’m very comfortable around women I work with. But I come from a place where opening the door for a girl or pulling a chair out for her are basics. It does not mean she can’t take care of herself, it just means that you, as a man, care for her. I have lost out on a lot of edgy cinema because I refuse to work in films where women are not respected."

He had also said, "Adi (director Aditya Chopra) and I always have fights over dialogue where I’m supposed to say to my mother in Punjabi, ‘Tu kya kar rahi hai (What are you doing).’ How can I address my screen mother with ‘tu (you)’—but they forced me to in Jab Tak Hai Jaan."

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, released in 2012, featured Shah Rukh along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka. The romantic drama was directed by Yash Chopra and written and produced by his son Aditya under their banner Yash Raj Films. In the film, Shah Rukh essayed the role of Samar Anand, a bomb disposal expert. Anushka played a documentary filmmaker, Akira Rai, and Katrina as Meera Thapar.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. Released in 2018, the film also starred Anushka and Katrina.

As per reports, Shah Rukh had begun filming for Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan a few months ago. The movie, which is likely to mark the actor's return after a hiatus of three years, is backed by YRF and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor had also reportedly started work on another film, being directed by noted South filmmaker Atlee.