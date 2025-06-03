When Shah Rukh Khan gave Zeeshan Ayyub his own sweatshirt: 'You can't deny how good he is as a person'

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Zero and Raees, recently opened up in an interview about the superstar's warmth and thoughtfulness that has made an imprint on him not only as an actor but as a human being, too. The actor shared a heartwarming incident with Shah Rukh Khan that he will remember forever. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan sings hook line of Sapphire with Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh spends time with singer on a barge. See post) Shah Rukh Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub in a still from Raees in 2017.

Zeeshan talks about SRK's kindness

In an interview with the YouTube channel, The Majlis Show, Zeeshan recalled that during Raees, the makers made promotional sweatshirts for everyone, but somehow, his didn't arrive. "I asked, 'Hey, where's mine? Shah Rukh sir overheard and said, 'Of course, it's there'. He went inside and came back with one, which I later realised was his. He handed it to me and said, 'Here, it is, just check the size. I tried and said, 'Sir, this is yours,' but he insisted, 'It is yours, keep it'." Zeeshan described it as one thing that he has taken from any actor that he will cherish forever.

“Shah Rukh Khan, as a human being, is amazing. As you spend time with him, you realise that there's no one better in manners and disposition. An educated, wise, dignified, alert person who remembers everyone. He is actually so good and kind that you can never forget it. You meet him once in your life, and that will become one of the most important moments of your life, not because he is Shah Rukh Khan. There is a possibility that you don't like him for his work, but as a person, you can't deny how good he is,” Zeeshan added.

Zeeshan Ayyub's latest projects

Zeeshan is currently seen in a pivotal role in Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show released its first three episodes on JioHotstar on May 29.