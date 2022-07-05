When Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla recreated Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai's iconic song from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Watch

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan-starrer Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, a critically acclaimed film, received several awards after its release in 1999. But did you know, during an awards show, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla recreated a scene from the film. While some fans adored Shah Rukh and Juhi's act, many others agreed that no one could do it better than Salman and Aishwarya themselves. Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan called Salman Khan ‘ullu ka pattha’ for accepting an award after vowing not to. Watch

In the video shared online, Shah Rukh Khan is seen essaying Salman's role as Sameer while Juhi plays Aishwarya's character Nandini from the film. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a romantic drama was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Salman, Aishwarya and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

One fan reacted to the video, “As someone who grew up in the late 80s and 90s (I know I'm a dinosaur right?) The movie is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The SRK and Juhi sketch was at an awards function where they mimicked popular movies that year." Recalling the award show in which Juhi and Shah Rukh gave this performance, one person wrote, “This act at the award show was so hilarious, they did a spoof on Kaun too, which has Urmila in it and also on Satya."

Comparing Aishwarya-Salman and Shah Rukh-Juhi, while one said, “Juhi and SRK are really good better than Aishwarya and Salman," another one wrote, “Nobody could do it better than Aishwarya and Salman.”

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have a huge fan following and according to reports, the actors will be seen making special appearances in each other's films, Pathaan and Tiger 3, respectively.

Currently, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023. In Jawan, Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will land in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.

Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, and Zaheer Iqbal among others. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will release on December 30 this year.

