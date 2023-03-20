When Shah Rukh Khan revealed how Gauri Khan supported him at his worst, said 'bohut galtiyaan ki hain'

It's been more than three decades since Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot. The couple married on October 25, 1991. Shah Rukh had once revealed that it was Gauri, who has always stayed by his side, even when he made mistakes and was irresponsible in many occasions. (Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his first crush, said after meeting Gauri Khan at a party he thought: 'Ehi kudi leni hai')

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the huge support he has received from wife Gauri Khan.

In an old clip that has emerged on Instagram, Shah Rukh can be seen candidly speaking about the support that he received from interior designer-wife Gauri Khan. The clip where Shah Rukh speaks about Gauri is taken from the finale of Dus Ka Dum Season 3 in 2018, hosted by actor Salman Khan. The episode was also graced by actor Rani Mukerji.

In the clip, the actor said, “Mujhe lagta hai Gauri ne bohut sambhala hai yaar. Bohut galtiyaan ki hain, bohut badtameeziyan ki hain... bohut ghatiyapan kiya hain, lekin kahi na kahi pe usne chup reh ke mujhko bohut samhala hai (I think that Gauri has taken care of me a lot. I made a lot of mistakes, was not well-behaved a lot of times, made extremely bad decisions, but somewhere it was Gauri, who stayed silent and protected me).”

As he finishes the sentence, the clip then goes on to show a montage of Shah Rukh and Gauri over the years, right from their younger days. Shah Rukh and Gauri are seen playing Holi, hugging during a photoshoot.

Last week, Shah Rukh and Gauri attended the wedding of Alanna Panday, who is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday. In a video from the celebrations, Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen with Deanne on the dance floor. The three danced together to the AP Dhillon song Dil Nu.

Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their son Aryan Khan on November 13. Since then, the couple’s family has grown by two more. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan was born on May 22, 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy.

