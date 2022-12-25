When Shah Rukh Khan said he felt like a 'stalker uncle' while saying this line to Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he felt like a 'stalker uncle' while saying a line to actor Deepika Padukone in her debut film Om Shanti Om (2007). Shah Rukh, Deepika, and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan appeared as guests in the second season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan in 2007. (Also Read | Fan sets Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathaan song to Lakadi Ki Kathi, calls it 'so apt')

In the episode, Deepika Padukone showered praises on Shah Rukh and called him 'the sexiest' man. Karan then spoke to Shah Rukh about his conversation with Deepika on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Karan recalled her reply saying, "Yeah, I loved it. I saw it when I was 11 years old." He then joked that Deepika was actually 8 years old when she watched Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

Karan then asked Shah Rukh, "Did you ever feel strange that you were working with someone who's actually literally seen you as a child?" Shah Rukh responded, "I think my first realisation that I am doing a few silly things at my age is when I did the first scene." He then recalled his line in the film, "Zindagi mein pyaar zaroor milega sirf haath badhaane ki der hai" which means 'you will find love in life if you reach out for it'.

The actor continued, "I started feeling jhoota (liar). I started feeling, may I say the word, little stalker uncle, little kamina (bad). Ki main kya yeh choti si bacchi k liye aese peeche peeche kar k bhag raha hoon (That I am running after this little girl)?" Shah Rukh left everyone in splits and Farah said, "Let me just tell you that the scene is fab. He's done it superbly." Karan asked Deepika if there were nervous moments working with the actor. Shah Rukh laughed and joked, “A couple of times, she said, 'I love you, uncle'.”

Deepika and Shah Rukh had dual roles in Om Shanti Om. Written and directed by Farah, Om Shanti Om also stars Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher, among many others. Om Shanti Om was produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Fans will see Shah Rukh and Deepika together again in their upcoming film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the lead role. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from this, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

