When Shah Rukh Khan said he was scared of daughter Suhana Khan scolding him: 'Hai choti si, awaaz badi powerful hai'

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that he would get scared after his daughter Suhana Khan scolded him. In an old interview, the actor had said that when he was up till late at night, Suhana would strictly scold him. The actor said that though she was young and small in size at the time, her voice was powerful. (Also Read | Suhana Khan reacts as Shanaya Kapoor calls her 'sister.' See her unseen childhood pics with Shanaya and Ananya Panday)

Suhana is the only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. Born in 2000, Suhana celebrated her 22nd birthday on Sunday. Suhana has two brothers – Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Recently, Suhana returned to India after completing her studies in the US. She will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, a Netflix original.

During the launch of a KidZania event a few years, Shah Rukh had said, "Hann mere ghar mein raat mein agar main late tak jaagu, ya do chaar cheeze main aesa karun jo main yaha nahi bolunga kyunki hum KidZania ko launch karrahe hai toh meri jo beti hai woh bohut daanti hai. Aur bohut tez daanti hai, thoda sa darr sa lagta hai jab woh daanti hai. Hai choti si lekin awaz badi powerful nikalti hai uski (If I stay awake till late night at home, or do a few things that I won't say here, since we are launching KidZania, then my daughter scolds me a lot. She scolds strictly, I get scared of her when she does that. She's small but her voice comes out strong)."

When asked if she sounded like the actor or Gauri, Shah Rukh had said, "Uski apni hi gurrahat hai kuch. Alag si hai, kuch mix hai woh (She has her own pitch. She's different and is a mix of both)."

On her birthday, Gauri shared Suhana's photo on Instagram in which she wore a colourful printed coat with pink pants. She captioned the post, "Birthday girl (lips emoji)." Taking to the comments section, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Namrata Shirodkar wished Suhana.

Suhana's film The Archies is directed by Zoya and is set in the 1960s. The film is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Recently, Shah Rukh shared the teaser and wrote on Instagram, "From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions."

Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh wrote, "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

