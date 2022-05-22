Suhana Khan reacts as Shanaya Kapoor calls her 'sister.' See her unseen childhood pics with Shanaya and Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan is celebrating her 22nd birthday on Sunday, May 22. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, her childhood best friends, shared unseen pictures to wish her on the occasion. However, Ananya and Shanaya’s respective mothers, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, were the ones who came up with the most special photographs to wish Suhana on the occasion. Also Read| Suhana Khan's birthday: Gauri Khan shares unseen pic, Ananya Panday posts childhood photo to wish her ‘bestest girl’

Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has grown up with Ananya – daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey – and Shanaya – daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. They often share childhood pictures with each other on Instagram, and are spotted hanging out together.

Ananya shared a picture from Suhana’s mini birthday celebrations to wish her on the occasion and called her the ‘bestest girl with the best heart.’ Later, Shanaya shared a picture of her and Suhana hanging out together on pool lounge chairs, and captioned it, “Sisters by heart.” Suhana reacted to the post by commenting emotional face emoji and a red heart. In another comment, she told Shanaya, “Love you sooo much.” Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey left heart emojis on the post.

Shanaya Kapoor wishes Suhana Khan on birthday.

Meanwhile, Maheep and Bhavana, who were seen together in the Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, shared childhood pictures of Suhana with their daughters on Instagram Stories. Bhavana called Suhana a ‘gorgeous girl’ as she shared a picture of her and Suhana twinning in white tops and long hair. The next picture showed Suhana with Ananya and Bhavana’s younger daughter Rysa Pandey. Bhavana also shared pictures of Suhana, Ananya, and her younger sister Rysa, in the same outfits as the photograph Ananya had previously shared.

Bhavana Pandey shares pictures of Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

Maheep posted a picture of Suhana and Shanaya hanging out at a swimming pool. She also shared a picture in which she and Gauri are sitting next to each other at an event with their daughters in their laps.

Maheep Kapoor shares pictures of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

While Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, Shanaya will soon make her debut with Bedhadak. Suhana is also set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which will also mark the acting debut of two more star kids-- Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

