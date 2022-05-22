Suhana Khan's birthday: Gauri Khan shares unseen pic, Ananya Panday posts childhood photo to wish her ‘bestest girl’

Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, is celebrating her 22nd birthday on Sunday, May 22. Suhana, the only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been receiving birthday wishes from several members of the Bollywood industry including filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan. Her mother Gauri Khan and best friend actor Ananya Panday also took to their social media accounts to wish the birthday girl. Also Read| Ananya Panday says she exchanges acting tips with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor: 'Always dreamt of becoming actresses'

Gauri Khan shared an unseen picture of her daughter on Instagram to mark the day, and simply captioned it, “Birthday girl,” adding a red lips emoji. The picture showed Suhana in a vibrant printed coat with pink pants and a pair of pink heels.

Suhana replied to her mother’s post with a series of hearts and blushing face emojis. Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor among others dropped birthday wishes in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories to wish Suhana, and shared an unseen picture of them together. A muffin could be seen on the plate in front of Suhana, which also had happy birthday written with chocolate. Ananya captioned it, “Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue pixie.”

Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday share birthday wishes for Suhana Khan.

Ananya, who has been friends with Suhana since their childhood, also shared a throwback picture on the occasion. The picture showed a young Ananya looking into the camera while Suhana looked at her. Ananya captioned it with infinity and a heart emoji.

Suhana will soon be seen in her first film The Archies, an adaptation of Archie Comics, which will also mark the acting debut of two more star kids-- Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Director Zoya Akhtar had recently unveiled the first look of the film.

