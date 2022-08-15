When Shah Rukh Khan said his father was the 'youngest freedom fighter', revealed the advice he gave him on freedom

Shah Rukh Khan's father Taj Mohammed Khan was a freedom fighter in colonial India, the actor had said in an old interview. During the interaction, Shah Rukh had revealed that Taj was the ‘youngest freedom fighter’ in the country at 15. Shah Rukh also revealed what his father had advised him regarding the country's freedom. Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan said he regretted not telling parents he loved them while they were alive

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh’s father, late Taj Mohammed Khan, came to India from Peshawar. He died of cancer when the actor was just 15 years old. Shah Rukh’s mother Lateef Fatima Khan also succumbed to a prolonged illness in 1990.

In an old interview, when Farida Jalal asked Shah Rukh, “The elders in your family have had a very revered and honourable connection with this country's politics. So what would you like to say about today's political situations?” He replied, “My family especially my father, we all were very closely connected with the country's politics of those times (pre-independence India) because my father himself was the youngest freedom fighter of this country and related to people like General Shahnawaz."

He added that his father used to say, “Aye badmash idhar aao, aye ullu ke patthey tum apne aap ko itna hero bann ke ghumte rehte ho (Hey you mischievous boy come here. You son of a donkey, you roam around like a hero). You should never take your freedom for granted. We have given it to you so always maintain this freedom. At that point of time, I really used to think that by the freedom he meant from a foreign rule or something but now I understand after having grown up that this freedom he was talking about was in terms of poverty maybe, freedom from misery.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline. All three films are slated t

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON