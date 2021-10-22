When Shah Rukh Khan said 'my name could spoil my children's life'

On Thursday, the Narcotics Control Bureau team arrived at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, hours after the superstar visited his son Aryan Khan in jail. Aryan has been in the police custody since October 3, after NCB raided a cruise ship on October 2. Now an old interview of Shah Rukh has resurfaced in which the actor said, “My name could spoil their (his children's) life and I don't want that to happen.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a 2008 interview with a German TV channel, Shah Rukh opened up about his fame and its impact on his children. He said, “My biggest fear for my family in life especially my kids is that I hope they can live out of my shadow. My biggest fear is my fame onto them. I don't want them to ever fight that and say oh I'm better than my father and I don't want them to get completely engulfed by it that they don't need to do anything because they're my children.”

He further said: “But it's absolutely true that my name could spoil their lives and I don't want that. I would like to be known as their father I would not like them to be known as my children."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan spoke on intercom inside jail, no special treatment given: Reports

Even though the interview dates back to 2008, it is being shared on social media, after a Shah Rukh fan, Jelena Petrovic, used it in an edited video. This edit also includes a part of an old Koffee with Karan episode, in which Shah Rukh said: “The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart walk outside your body," and "If car was speeding towards my children, I'd stand in front of that car and I am sure I will stop it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail till October 30.