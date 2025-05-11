When Shah Rukh Khan talked about visiting US whenever he starts feeling arrogant: ‘They kick the star out of stardom’

Shah Rukh Khan’s grand Met Gala debut in 2025 was clouded by underwhelming coverage from foreign media, sparking fan outrage. Ironically more than a decade ago, during a speech at Yale University in 2012, Shah Rukh had opened up about how visiting the US often humbled him. (Also Read: Were Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh treated unfairly at Met Gala 2025? Spokesperson says ‘not intentionally’) Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in an all-black outfit and a diamond necklace for the IPL opening ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan on his visit to US

Shah Rukh stated that whenever he starts feeling arrogant, he visits the US to get grounded. Explaining his statement, he said, "We were detained at the airport for an hour and a half. It was nice and it always happens. It's nice, you know—whenever I start getting too arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to America."

He further shared the questions he’s asked at the airport, saying, "Yeah. The immigration guys kick the star out of stardom. But I have my small victories. They always ask me how tall I am and I always lie and get away—five feet ten inches. Next time I'm going to be more adventurous. What colour are you? I am going to say white."

For the unversed, Vogue livestreamed the Met Gala event with hosts Ego Nwodim and Teyana Taylor interviewing the guests. However, they both appeared unaware of Shah Rukh’s stature, prompting designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to step in and educate them live on air. This irked fans, who called out the platform for 'unfair treatment'. To add to their fury, a member of the foreign media reportedly asked SRK, "Who are you?" as he walked the red carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will next be seen in the action drama King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Siddharth and Shah Rukh previously collaborated on Pathaan, which marked the superstar's return to the screen after a long hiatus. The film emerged as a blockbuster, earning ₹1,050 crore worldwide at the box office. Their new film, King, is also reported to feature Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year.