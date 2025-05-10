Were Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh treated unfairly at Met Gala 2025? Spokesperson says ‘not intentionally’

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani made their Met Gala debut this year. While fans were thrilled to see South Asian representation at the gala with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, they were also disappointed with the kind of coverage they got on the red carpet. Here’s what a spokesperson told NY Times. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh beats Zendaya and Rihanna to top Best Dressed poll at Met Gala 2025; Shah Rukh Khan not on list) Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh debuted at the Met Gala this year.(Getty Images)

Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh get short-changed at Met Gala

Many fans on social media believed it was ‘disrespectful’ how the Vogue live coverage focused on Diljit only a few seconds before cutting away. Hosts Ego Nwodim and Teyana Taylor also seemed to be unaware of Shah Rukh’s stardom and were schooled by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee about it. However, a spokesperson from Vogue told the publication that the hosts acknowledged Shah Rukh as the first male Bollywood star to walk the red carpet at the Met and that ‘it was certainly not intentional’ for the livestream to cut away from Diljit so quickly.

How Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh represented India

Shah Rukh dressed in a black outfit designed by Sabyasachi to the gala, accessorising it with layered jewellery. He wore a floor-length, elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons, a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. Even Khloe Kardashian was a fan of his look. Diljit wore an ivory outfit, inspired by the Maharaja of Patiala, designed by Prabal Gurung. His cape had the map of Punjab with Gurumukhi. He was even voted the Best Dressed celeb at the world's biggest fashion event in a poll by Vogue.

Upcoming work

Last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh also played a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. He will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King, with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan as his co-stars. Diljit was last seen in the 2024 films Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila. He will soon star in Border 2.