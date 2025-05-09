Diljit Dosanjh beats Zendaya and Rihanna to top Best Dressed poll at Met Gala 2025; Shah Rukh Khan not on list

Diljit Dosanjh made history when he debuted at this years Met Gala and walked the stairs of metropolitan museum of Art in New York. The singer-actor made heads turns with his Maharaja inspired look, designed by Prabal Gurung. Now, Diljit has been voted the Best dressed celeb at the world's biggest fashion event in a poll by Vogue, beating fashionistas like Zendaya and Rihanna. Diljit Dosanjh made a splash for his debut at the Met Gala 2025.(Instagram/diljitdosanjh)

Diljit emerges as Best Dressed at Met Gala

The fashion magazine came out with its Best Dressed list as voted by the fans. A poll was conducted where the readers were asked to choose their favourite look from 307 different outfits from the red carpet. The Punjabi singer-actor, who represented Punjabi culture in a Prabal Gurung Sherwani, beat all the others to emerge as the Best Dressed.

Diljit paid a homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh at Met Gala by wearing bespoke ivory sherwani, turban and exquisite jewellery which included an elaborate necklace. The outfit also had a ceremonial sword and a cape with the map of Punjab with Gurmukhi script.

Diljit posted his look on Instagram and wrote, “MAIN HOON ਪੰਜਾਬ 😇🙏🏽 #metgala. Inspired by The Theme of Black Dandyism, I Bring My Turban, My Culture & My Mother Tongue “ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ “ to The MET GALA. Thank You So Much Dear @prabalgurung @theannawintour @cartier @golecha_jewels @abhilashatd”

Who all made it to the list?

The second best on the list was South Korean rapper-singer S Coups who wore a gray Boss suit taking inspiration from Korean hanbok jacket. Diljit and Coups were followed by Hollywood star Zendaya who wore a Louis Vuitton suit, singer Teyana Taylor in Ruth E Carter outfit and popstar Rihanna in Marc Jacobs design.

Next on the list were, Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne outfit, Shakira in Prabal Gurang design and Lewis Hamilton in Grace Wales Bonner. They were followed by Lisa in Louis Vuitton, and Sabrina Carpenter in Louis Vuitton. Shah Rukh Khan, who also made his debut at this year Met Gala, could not make it to the list.