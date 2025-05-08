Diljit Dosanjh's review of ‘beautiful, very cute’ breakfast post Met Gala will leave you in splits. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh made a grand debut at fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala 2025. The singer and actor captivated everyone with his royal look and quickly became the talk of the town. Now, a new video shows him reviewing the breakfast served to him after the event—and it’s bound to leave you in splits. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh opens up about tensions in his life, what all he faces every day: ‘Main bata bhi nahi sakta aapko’) Diljit Dosanjh feasts on Louis Vuitton breakfast post Met Gala 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh's review of Louis Vuitton breakfast

Known for tickling fans' funny bones with his cooking vlogs, Diljit did it again after being served a high-end Louis Vuitton breakfast following the Met Gala. In the video, he gives a sneak peek of the truffle eggs served to him by the house of luxury designer Louis Vuitton. Reviewing the dish in his mother tongue, he says, “They say, ‘We want to do Louis Vuitton’s breakfast. Come eat Louis Vuitton’s breakfast. This is truffle eggs. They have put hot makhani sauce on eggs. What is this?’”

Diljit can be heard laughing as he describes another dish featuring an avocado placed on red soup, decorated beautifully. “Wow, what a beautiful, very cute. I wondered what would come next, but they served avocado with all this on top and some tomato. After Met Gala, this is a funny story, bro.”

Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025

Diljit turned heads at the Met Gala with his Maharaja-inspired look, designed by Prabal Gurung. He wore a white suit paired with a matching drape, turban, and kirpan. His jewellery and regal appearance stole the spotlight. Sharing his look on Instagram, he wrote, "MAIN HOON ਪੰਜਾਬ (Punjab) 😇🙏🏽 #metgala Inspired by the theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture, & my mother tongue ‘ਪੰਜਾਬੀ (Punjabi)’ to the MET GALA. Thank you so much dear @prabalgurung @theannawintour @cartier @golecha_jewels @abhilashatd."

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming films

Diljit will next be seen in the film Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Bhushan Kumar. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, and is set to release in cinemas on 23 January 2026. He also has Boney Kapoor’s No Entry sequel in the pipeline, which stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.