'Amazing' Shah Rukh Khan finds a fan in Khloe Kardashian, she praises his Met Gala debut look: I 1st learned about him…

Socialite Khloe Kardashian has praised 'amazing' Shah Rukh Khan and called herself a fan of the actor. Taking to her Snapchat stories, Khloe Kardashian shared that she came to know about him in 2024 when she visited India with her sister Kim Kardashian. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he returns to Mumbai after stunning debut at Met Gala. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan received praises from Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian praises Shah Rukh Khan

Her first story read, "King Khan." She also wrote, "And of course I’m a fan of the K necklace (wink face emoji)." “He looked amazing, and it’s so great to see how the talented designers incorporate elements of their own culture and fashion from around the world with the theme of the event," said Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe came to know about Shah Rukh in 2024

She also said, "His look by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee incorporated design elements of Indian menswear." “I loved seeing King Khan at The Met. He’s the first male Bollywood actor to ever attend. I first learned about him when I visited India with Kim last year," Khloe added in another story.

About Shah Rukh's Met Gala look, his post

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, designer Sabyasachi created a black floor-length, elongated coat. It was paired with a shirt and trousers. A kamarbandh completed this look. Shah Rukh layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented it with the Bengal Tiger Head Cane. Shah Rukh was the first Bollywood actor to attend the event. It was also his debut at the Met Gala.

Later taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable...becos u, like me, believe...Style & Fashion...is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!"

On collaborating with Shah Rukh, Sabyasachi said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. The movie will release globally in 2026.