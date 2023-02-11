When Shah Rukh Khan taught Gauri Khan how to exercise, shook hands with fans as he drove in Mumbai. Watch old video

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, in an old video that has surfaced online, taught his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan how to exercise and also interacted with his fans. In the throwback video shared by Rarephotoclub on Instagram on Saturday, Shah Rukh also drove around Mumbai in his red car. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan won't watch Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, here's why he prefers Pathaan instead)

The video, seemingly from the 1990s, started with Shah Rukh waving at fans from Mannat as they waved back and blew kisses. Next, Gauri Khan was seen trying her hand at exercising on a piece of equipment. At first, Shah Rukh stood next to her as he exercised. Later, he stood behind Gauri and exercised with her.

Shah Rukh, in the video, cuddled and petted his dog as it sat on his lap. He also kissed the puppy as he held it. The clip, for a brief moment also showed a poster from Shah Rukh's 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

The video next showed Shah Rukh driving a red SUV in Mumbai as he spoke to the person sitting next to him. The actor also asked, "Film dekhna hai (Do you want to watch a film)?" The actor tapped his fingers as music played in his car.

As he slowed down the car, his fans gathered around it and cheered for him. Shaking hands with them, Shah Rukh said, "Thodi der mein ayega. 9 baje ayega, 9 baje aake dega beta. Thank you. Aramse aramse yaar, lagega. Chalo chalo aata hai abhi aata hai (I will come back in a bit. I will come back at 9 pm and give it. Careful you will get hurt. Ok, I'll come back)." He left the place after waving at the crowd.

Shah Rukh also shook hands and spoke to a young girl. He asked her, "Do you want to watch my film or act?" She replied that she wanted to star in a film with the actor. The video was shared with the caption, “King for a reason.” In the video, wore a red T-shirt, denim jacket, matching pants, and sandals. Gauri was seen in a black top and matching shorts and white sneakers.

Shah Rukh began his acting career with appearances in several television serials. He made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992. The actor has featured in many films in the last three decades.

He was recently seen in the box office hit Pathaan. The film has grossed ₹901 crore at the worldwide box office. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised ₹5.90 crore nett in India on its third Friday. The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

