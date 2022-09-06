When Shah Rukh Khan wanted to marry Gauri Khan again. Watch their old Cinthol ad full of 90s nostalgia

Shah Rukh Khan began his career in television with Fauji in 1989, before making his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992. Since then, the actor has appeared in countless ads. However, one of his most special advertisements featured wife Gauri Khan. While the interior designer has largely stayed away from films, she did appear in a commercial with Shah Rukh, way back in the 1990s. Read more: When Gauri Khan had wittiest reply to question on Shah Rukh Khan's heroines

It's been about three decades since Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot. The two continue to be one of Bollywood’s most famous couples. Despite their popularity, Shah Rukh and Gauri have always managed to keep their relationship private. But, in their early days, the two came together on screen as they acted in an ad for the brand, Cinthol.

Shah Rukh smouldered in the old, almost 40-second TV commercial, while Gauri struck some pretty poses alongside him. The clip opened with Shah Rukh looking too tired after wrapping up his shoot on a set to celebrate the couple’s anniversary. After he showered using a Cinthol soap, he felt refreshed enough to marry Gauri all over again.

Shah Rukh is seen dressed in a black tuxedo and Gauri in a blue gown as he carries her in his arms before the two make their way to marry ‘phir se (again)’. The two are seen looking very ‘90s in their clothes and styling. Cinthol’s jingle that goes ‘susti mitaye... chusti lautaye (say bye to laziness and hello to feeling fresh and active)’ played in the background.

Apart from YouTube, the ad has also been shared on Reddit, and left many feeling nostalgic for the early 1990s. Some took a trip down memory lane with Shah Rukh and Gauri’s ad, with one Redditor writing, “Uff so cute!” Another one recalled Shah Rukh’s journey and wrote, “From Cinthol to Vimal (a men’s clothing brand), he sure come a long way.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri married on October 25, 1991. Six years after their wedding, the two welcomed their first child, son Aryan Khan, on November 13. Shah Rukh and Gauri's only daughter, Suhana Khan, was born on May 22, 2000, while their youngest child, son AbRam Khan, was born via surrogacy on May 27, 2013.

