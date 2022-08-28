When Gauri Khan had wittiest reply to question on Shah Rukh Khan's heroines: 'If he chooses to be with somebody else...'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan have been married for more than 30 years. In 2005, when Gauri Khan appeared with Sussanne Khan on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, she was asked if she feels ‘insecure’ with Shah Rukh Khan getting so much attention from other women. Gauri said that she gets irritated with this question. Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan was ‘disgustingly possessive’ about wife Gauri Khan, would not let her wear white shirts

During the show, Karan asked if Gauri gets insecure as Shah Rukh ‘meets beautiful women on a daily basis, shoot with them, does feature films with them’. Gauri said, “Firstly, I only get irritated with that thought when someone asks me that question. I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together and if he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And, I hope he is handsome. It’s true! This is what I pray to God and I mean it. I feel if he has to be with somebody else, if he chooses to be with somebody else, I would not want to be with him. I would say, ok, great! Let me move on with somebody.”

Gauri and Shah Rukh married in 1991 after dating for several years. The couple became parents to son Aryan Khan in 1997, daughter Suhana in 2000 and their youngest son AbRam in 2013. Their daughter Suhana, is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana, among others. It is scheduled to release on January 25 next year. He also has director Atlee's film Jawan along with Nayanthara. Shah Rukh will then be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

